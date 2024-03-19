Delhi, New York Farm Catches Fire

This morning, fire departments were dispatched to Birdsong Farm on State Highway 10 in Delhi to battle a blaze at the property.

According to a post from the Walton Fire Department, their united were requested for assistance by the Delhi Fire Department around 3:44am. At that point, a barn located on the farm was engulfed in flames. Video posted by The Reporter, a Delhi based newspaper confirms this.

The departments worked on the fire until around 8:30am, and were released by command at that time. The Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Company also assisted.

Birdsong Farm is a partnership between Richard Lamson and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County according to their website. Their mission is to "deliver hands-on gardening education, contribute to local food security, and facilitate social connections." Lamson purchased the property over 25 years ago. Its location on Route 10 is conducive for gathering and gardening as a community.

Indoor farmers markets are held each week beginning in April, further fostering community on Saturdays from 10am-2pm and features local food shopping, handmade crafts, as well as food and music.

Linda L., who is a de facto shepherd of all things vendor related in Delaware County had this to say in the Crafters and Vendors of Delaware County Facebook group: "Very sad news folks. The fire was the stable barn where we had our market. Thankfully nobody was injured. A beautiful building that forged many new friendships and was such a blessing to our vending community here in DelCo."

The blaze is still under investigation by local authorities.