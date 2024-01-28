Community Searches For Missing Otsego County, New York Man

Kate Stankiewicz, niece of missing Otsego County resident Matthew Sisson posted the following on her Facebook page:

I’m asking as many of you as possible to help me find my uncle tomorrow [January 28th]. I need as many people to volunteer their time to meet me in Fly creek NY north of Cooperstown tomorrow at 10am at the general store on 28. Please. My uncle is very sick.. we need help. By tomorrow at 10am it’ll be 51 hours he’s gone missing from the hospital with a perforated appendix. He is in shock, septic and dehydrated. If we find him alive tomorrow it will be a miracle. Please help me and my family. Please, I beg that you share this on your Facebook.

A previous post by Pete Propek on January 27th said:

Missing since yesterday morning from Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. Matthew Sisson. Wearing a black EMT coat and red pajama bottoms. 43 years old. Bald with glasses, 6'2. Confused and has a burst appendix that needs immediate care. Had no car and possibly on foot. Big Letters "EMS" on the back of his coat, "Chenango Ambulance" on the front. Missing since 7am.

Call 911 or Pete Popek at 607-287-1047. He lives in Otego but is not at his home. Please help and share this!

A small update was also shared on January 27th in the afternoon:

Update: sighting of Matt walking Friday up Cooperstown upper Main St. going up the hill towards the dump and Fly Creek. He was spotted at 11:30 headed north. Spotted before the dump entrance. Anyone with cameras or property along that Rt.28 North stretch please check your yards. Thank you.

Here is a poster with vital information on the search:

If you have seen Matt or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

We'll keep you updated from the scene as things unfold.