April Nor’easter Lurking for Otsego County, New York

For those that jumped the gun and celebrated the end of the minimal winter we've had in the region, I have news for you. It's not over until the April snow flies.

Starting on Wednesday, April 3rd, our area will begin to see the impacts of this storm. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton is billing the event as a "long duration multi hazard storm." This will be a marathon, not a sprint.

Light rain is beginning to fall in Oneonta, and will continue through tomorrow afternoon. Rain today will level out at around an inch. The next round will drop 1-2 inches of additional precipitation Wednesday before turning to snow and sleet. Snow amounts will be dependent on location, temperatures, and elevation. There is the possibility of sleet falling for several hours.

The wind will also be a factor, with max gusts topping out at around 40mph in Otsego County. The wind will ramp up Wednesday morning, the best chance for high winds arrives on Wednesday afternoon. High winds could topple trees and power lines.

In terms of snow, the NWS said: "This will be a heavy/wet snowfall that will difficult to remove. A few inches may accumulate elsewhere with little to snow accumulation in valley locations. Some locations could see several hours of sleet as well. The main timeframe for snow and sleet is Wednesday afternoon into Thursday".

A Winter Storm Watch is currently in effect for Otsego and Delaware Counties from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. It advises that heavy snow and sleet are possible, totaling 7 inches in some places with a light glaze of ice. This weather may cause slippery road conditions, impacting morning and evening commutes.

Higher elevations will see more accumulations, as the rain will change to snow there first.

As always, we'll keep you informed for the duration of the storm.