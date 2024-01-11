90’s Alternative Band To Play Cooperstown, New York

Bust out those Doc Martens and JNCOs it's time to get nostalgic at Brewery Ommegang in June.

On June 22nd, 2024 Sacramento based alternative rock act Cake will play at Brewery Ommegang. The show is presented by DSP Shows and Ommegang. Cake's sound is unique, noted for the deadpan delivery of vocals paired with lyrics dripping in sarcasm. Cake's influences include norteño, country music, mariachi, disco, rock, funk, folk music, and hip hop.

I remember hearing Cake for the first time in 1996 while in college. A giant music head even back then, she used to sing "Rock 'n' Roll Lifestyle" to me. We came close to wearing out their Motorcade of Generosity record it was played so much.

Then came the follow up, Fashion Nugget, which proved to be their breakthrough effort. You can still catch "The Distance" and "I Will Survive" on the radio and in other media today. Fun fact, the riff in the chorus of "The Distance" sounds just like Dr. John's "Right Place, Wrong Time."

The show comes on the heels of last year's rousing performance of seminal alternative rock act The Pixies. The people in charge of talent buying at Ommegang and DSP Shows definitely have impeccable taste in music.

From Ommegang's Facebook Page: "We're going the distance with our first DSP Shows summer concert announcement in 2024! Joining us on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 is CAKE! Tickets go on sale for Ommegang fans on Thursday, January 11th, at 10 am, and for the general public on Friday, January 12th, at 10 am!"

To purchase tickets:

Ticket link: https://www.tixr.com/e/90408 Tickets: $55adv + taxes & fees Camping pass PER PERSON: $20adv - camping passes can be purchased at a later date, but could sell out.

Presale Password: DISTANCE

More info will be listed at: ommegang.com/events-concerts

Show is all ages