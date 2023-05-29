The Silliest Names For DVD and Blu-ray Director’s Cuts

Marketing and hyperbole go together like Turner and Hooch: You can’t have one without the other. That’s especially true in the home video market, where the job of the people promoting DVDs, Blu-rays, 4Ks, and digital copies is to sell potential customers who skipped a film in theaters to pony up this time around — or to convince the folks who did go see something on the big screen, that there’s an even better version now available that they need to see again.

As a result, the covers in the movie aisle of your local store will practical scream their special features at you. This isn’t just the same old movie that played in multiplexes; this is the director’s cut, this is the extended cut, this is the unrated cut or — hold on to your butts — this is the extended and unrated director’s cut. That’ll be $19.99, please.

READ MORE: The 20 Movies With the Best Unrated Cuts

But sometimes, marketing a home video release as a director’s cut or an unrated cut is deemed not enticing enough. At that point, you have to go for the hard sell, pulling out even more over-the-top adjectives to describe this incredible heretofore unavailable and undeniably spectacular motion picture. That practice has led to some truly bizarre and downright silly names for DVD director cuts. As a movie lover — and as someone who worked in a video store for a while — I have become something of a connoisseur of these titles. And now I wish to impart my knowledge of these goofy home video releases to you. Enjoy.

The Silliest Names for DVD Director’s Cuts These movies couldn’t just call their DVDs “director’s cuts.” Oh no; that would be much too simple or normal. They had to choose these bizarre, confusing, inaccurate, and hilarious names instead.

