Everything New on Disney+ in June 2023
They’re not all big months on Disney+. They’re not Netflix; they’re not going to blast you with 60 new films and TV seasons in a single month. But June on Disney+ has some really big new titles. That includes the streaming premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water on June 7, which is coming to Disney+ a few months after it became the third-biggest movie in the history of the medium.
There’s also a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series — the first of 2023 — called Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Marvel’s master spy Nick Fury, now dealing with an alien invasion on Earth involving the shape-shifting Skrulls first introduced in Captain Marvel. If you want to go behind-the-scenes at Marvel, there’s also the making of the most recent MCU movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, along with an “official” documentary on the life of Marvel’s longtime figurehead and the co-creator of many of its most beloved characters, Stan Lee.
And that’s not all. There’s also Flamin’ Hot, the movie about the invention of the popular snack food, and quite a few library titles as well. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in June:
Friday, June 2
New Library Titles
- Pride from Above
Wednesday, June 7
New Library Titles
- America’s National Parks (S2)
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- First Alaskans (S2)
Friday, June 9
New Library Titles
- Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)
New to Disney+
Flamin’ Hot - Premiere
Wednesday, June 14
New Library Titles
- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)
- Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)
- Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Premiere
Friday, June 16
New Library Titles
- Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Stan Lee - Premiere
Wednesday, June 21
New Library Titles
- Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Secret Invasion - Premiere, Episode 1
Friday, June 23
Disney+ Originals
World’s Best - Premiere
Wednesday, June 28
New Library Titles
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)
- Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
- Home in the Wild (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 - Premiere
Week-End Family - Season 2 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Secret Invasion - Episode 2