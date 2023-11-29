‘Fallout’ TV Show Reveals First Look Photos

Tons of video game fans are hyped for the new Fallout series, and we finally have some stills from the show. Based on the long-running game series, the streaming TV show will follow an inhabitant of Vault 33 in Los Angeles. The bunkers were created to protect people from an impending nuclear war. Long after the dust settles, the inhabitants of these vaults slowly realize that people are trying to rebuild on the outside.

The official synopsis for the show is as follows:

Fallout takes place in a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. Citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits after nuclear annihilation. The story begins in Vault 33, one such bunker that is a prominent setting in the video games.

Here is a gallery of images of the cast, along with their official descriptions from Amazon...

Fallout First Look Photos Prime Video’s Fallout premieres in April.

The Fallout TV series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. (The duo previously worked on HBO’s Westworld.) The series’ showrunners are Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), and Aaron Moten (Emancipation), along with Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

The Fallout TV series will premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

