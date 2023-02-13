Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man saga. And Scott Lang — AKA Ant-Man — has also appeared in other movies like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Plus the “Quantum Realm,” where much of Quantumania is set, has been a key element of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the last few years. And Kang, the film’s villain, has already been teased in past Marvel shows like Loki.

That’s a lot of stuff to keep track of, so if you need a refresher on any of Ant-Man, Kang, or the Quantum Realm’s history, or you’ve missed any of the Marvel movies or shows that happened prior to Quantumania, we’re here to help. Our latest Ant-Man video will get you up to speed on everything you need to know about Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne, Cassie, He Who Remains, and everybody else that plays an important role in the Ant-Man franchise. Watch the full video below:

The next Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is scheduled to open in theaters on February 17.

