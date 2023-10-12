Will You Have Enough Cash To Retire in New York?

Let's face it, none of us are getting any younger.

It is always said you can never start too early in planning for your retirement.

But where will you go? And will you have enough money to live comfortably?

Maybe you want to go somewhere a little more tropical. Perhaps Hawaii is calling your name. If the lure of the tropics is doing it for you, I hope you have a lot of money saved up.

Hawaii may be the 50th state, but it is first in highest annual cost of retirement. To go to Hawaii, you will need $121,000 to live comfortably in all the air conditioning money can buy.

Perhaps you would like to be down in Mississippi up to no good like Sugarland said. That would be your cheapest option, needing only $55,000 to sit on your porch and enjoy your lemonade.

This is all according to a study done by GoBankingRates finding this information.

SO what about New York? Will it break the bank to spend your golden years in the Empire State.

The short answer is Yes. The long answer is Yes Indeedy.

New York placed fifth, just behind Washington DC, Massachusetts and California. That is some esteemed company there, eh?

So how much will you need?

$88,444 per year will have you safe in your home living out your days playing Bingo and yelling at teenagers. A small price to pay for the good life, eh?

If you are looking to retire, you may have better luck if you drive south, like Suzy Bogguss said.

