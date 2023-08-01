What To Expect When Motley Crue and Def Leppard Hit Syracuse This Weekend

This Saturday, August 5, 2023, the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse is going to get rocked with the World Tour. Def Leppard and Motley Crue are continuing their trek into the new year as they continue playing to large, packed venues full of screaming fans. As a special guest, they have added the legendary theatrics of Alice Cooper. I have seen all of these bands many times, totaling over 50 concerts. As I have seen the Stadium Tour specifically, I thought I would tell you and show you what you are in for.

Motley Crue is a show. They always have been, and they always will be. These are the songs you know played to a backdrop of a post-apocalyptic wasteland with only the Crueheads left. The show is all about energy and nonstop rock. I was pumping my horns in the air with a primal scream as we all banded together to shout at the devil with Dr Feelgood.

While Mick Mars was able to participate in the first leg, he has decided to retire from touring due to chronic health issues. John 5, formerly of Rob Zombie will be taking over guitar duties. It will be quite the spectacle to see Motley without Mick for the first time ever.

Def Leppard are the consummate professional band. To call this band tight is an understatement. The previous leg of the tour saw a focus on their latest album Diamond Star Halos, which was released last year, and of course, their back catalog of timeless hits that are part of the lexicon of rock n roll. I wouldn't expect to hear any orchestral cuts from their latest number 1 album Drastic Symphonies, as I don't think they are bringing an orchestra on tour. The first time I saw the Stadium tour, I was about 13 rows deep. The second time, I was able to get a much better view.

The band treats fans to a brief acoustic set before rounding out the show with their biggest hits as well as some of Rock's biggest anthems. Grab the sugar and a photograph and take a rocket to the rock of ages.

The World Tour is not to be missed. Check out below for more photos from leg 1 and get ready to get your tickets quick! I will be doing my best to be at the front, rocking out to the music I have loved all my life. The question is, Do You Wanna Get Rocked?

