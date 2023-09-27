What is a Bootmobile and Why Was It At A CNY University?

Did you see a rather large boot on the streets of Central New York yesterday?

It sure did appear rugged, didn't it?

If you missed it, the L.L. Bean Bootmobile made a stop at Hamilton University Yesterday for a pop up shop. Per the event page,

The Bootmobile is setting foot at the Beinecke Student Activities Village at Hamilton College with the L.L.Bean Road Show Pop-Up Shop. This is a one-of-a kind outdoor retail experience. We’ll be bringing along some of our favorite products to help you feel better out there this fall and winter! Visit us on-site for a photo with the Bootmobile, special savings, and giveaways!

So, what is the Bootmobile?

According to the L.L. Bean On The Road website,

In 2012, L.L.Bean celebrated our 100th anniversary by unveiling the Bootmobile – a 13-foot-high, 20-foot-long, road-ready replica of the iconic L.L.Bean Boot. A second Bootmobile was added in 2013 and in 2019, Bootmobile 3.0 was officially added to the fleet. The Bootmobile’s mission is to surprise and delight, while inspiring more people to find joy in the outdoors. Our three Bootmobiles have covered more than 350,000 miles, appeared at hundreds of events in 25 states, two countries, and dozens of college campuses.

You can even request a visit from the Bootmobile on their website. I think this is something I would like in my back yard at all times. It would make a fun camping adventure. Wasn't there the story of the old woman who lived in a shoe? She has got some good accommodations from the looks of it if she so desired.

