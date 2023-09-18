Utica University Hires Alumni as Head Lacrosse Coach
Utica University men’s lacrosse program is headed in a new direction after Lelan Rogers departs for position at SUNY Cortland. This new direction will see a familiar face returning to the fold but in a new position.
The Pioneers are now at the helm of Sean Behan. Behan was the head coach at Medaille University for the 2022 and 2023 season until the school decided to shut down. This is Utica’s second year in a row hiring a new head coach.
Sean Behan is a familiar face on the Utica University campus playing on the men’s lacrosse team from 2012-2015 and assisting coach Mike Parnell from 2016-2019. From his time as a Pioneer Behan started 14 of 16 games his senior year along with 11 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers as a defenseman. Coach Behan also helped lead the pioneers to their only Empire 8 tournament appearance. As a head coach for the Medaille Mavericks his overall record was 3-22.
This will be the third different head coach for the Pioneers since the passing of Mike Parnell in December 2021. The 2022 season was at the helm of interim head coach Justin Patterson who was an assistant in previous years. For the 2023 Season former Defensive Coach for Syracuse University, Lelan Rogers led Utica to a 7-10 record.
Coach Behan will make his first appearance as head coach at Utica University’s homecoming weekend when the team holds their annual Alumni game. The game will be held Friday September 29th at 7pm with a reception and award ceremony to follow.