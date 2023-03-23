Untold Treasures To Be Discovered In Barn Near Syracuse

I have never attended a barn sale. I can't imagine it is too different from the average estate or garage sale, but I would guess, as the name implies, that it is in a barn. And yet it does not seem to be all about items we would associate with a barn.

Get our free mobile app

Near Syracuse, in the town of Memphis, there is a barn full of very cool looking items just waiting to find a new home. And one item in particular has this author thinking he may just take a trip out to see if he can get his hands on it.

estatesales.net estatesales.net loading...

If you have read any of my other sale posts, you know I am a vintage tech enthusiast. Looking at the beautiful work on those radios has me practically drooling. And don't look past the rotary phones. Many collectors are very into those if they are the right models.

estatesales.net estatesales.net loading...

estatesales.net estatesales.net loading...

Signs, signs, everywhere signs. Whether you are looking to deck out a man cave or a she shed, vintage signs are the scene. All brands seem to have their enthusiasts they are looking for and love to collect.

estatesales.net estatesales.net loading...

Fishing equipment is always a hit. A buddy of mine would probably walk in, grab all of these for the right price and then go home and see what it was he actually bought.

estatesales.net estatesales.net loading...

And there it is. I am not going to lie, I really hesitated in posting this as I didn't want to highlight it out of my own greed. But I would love to own that red cart. I can't guarantee it, but I think that is from the defunct department store known as Bradlees. I grew up going to Bradlees and I would love to own that.

The sale kicks off Friday March 23 at 1198 Old Route 31 in Memphis NY. Just don't take my cart, please.

UTICA HISTORY! Vintage Four Acres Concert Posters Found in Ceiling Holy time capsule! Check out these vintage posters from Utica's historic Four Acres night club!

Flip Through the Vintage 1980s Sears Holiday Wish Book Check out this Sears catalog that I got my hands on. It is actually the 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Book. It is nearly 500 pages of all of the things that you wanted to circle in the book so Santa knew what you wanted for Christmas. I picked out a bunch of electronics, retro toys, hand-held games, roller skates, big wheels, clothes, even a 1980s version of the electronic spin bike. Enjoy!