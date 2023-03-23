Untold Treasures To Be Discovered In Barn Near Syracuse
I have never attended a barn sale. I can't imagine it is too different from the average estate or garage sale, but I would guess, as the name implies, that it is in a barn. And yet it does not seem to be all about items we would associate with a barn.
Near Syracuse, in the town of Memphis, there is a barn full of very cool looking items just waiting to find a new home. And one item in particular has this author thinking he may just take a trip out to see if he can get his hands on it.
If you have read any of my other sale posts, you know I am a vintage tech enthusiast. Looking at the beautiful work on those radios has me practically drooling. And don't look past the rotary phones. Many collectors are very into those if they are the right models.
Signs, signs, everywhere signs. Whether you are looking to deck out a man cave or a she shed, vintage signs are the scene. All brands seem to have their enthusiasts they are looking for and love to collect.
Fishing equipment is always a hit. A buddy of mine would probably walk in, grab all of these for the right price and then go home and see what it was he actually bought.
And there it is. I am not going to lie, I really hesitated in posting this as I didn't want to highlight it out of my own greed. But I would love to own that red cart. I can't guarantee it, but I think that is from the defunct department store known as Bradlees. I grew up going to Bradlees and I would love to own that.
The sale kicks off Friday March 23 at 1198 Old Route 31 in Memphis NY. Just don't take my cart, please.