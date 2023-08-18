Sometimes, it feels like those who do right get punished,

I have never been without car insurance, yet in a previous state where I loved, when my home was hit by a driver with no car insurance, I paid the bill for the damages while I was told suing the person would do no good. Not only did they not pay for car insurance, they didnt pay for my damages. They were saving money and doing wrong, whereas I was doing right and was left holding the tab.

In the workplace, it seems we are rewarding those who are still committing the archaic act of smoking.

Seriously, who still smokes?

Well apparently, a lot of people do. According to the CDC, there are still around 30 million smokers in the United States. As member of the Just Say No generation, this number still shocks me.

More shocking still is the number of breaks the average smoker takes in a day. It isn't uncommon to get a response of "Oh he is out smoking" when asking for the whereabouts of a coworker you are looking for. And yet for those of us without this dirty, nasty, smelly, habit, we are sruck doing our jobs without the luxury of a moment to grab fresh air.

Sure, we have our normal breaks. What we don't have is all the small breaks in between that our yellow fingered co workers get. Another example of those who do wrong getting rewarded. Sometimes, we live in a strange world, don't we?

