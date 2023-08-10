Treasures Await at Central New York Church Garage Sale

Much credit is due to the staff handling the big Garage Sale at Crosspoint Church in Whitesboro.

They are excellent at signage.

All week I have been seeing these yellow signs on my drive for a Huge Garage Sale for this weekend and I've been anticipating it since I first laid eyes on that sign.

Today I checked out the sale and it did not disappoint.

There was so much stuff. And so many great items. And it was well organized, which can't be an easy feat.

This Santa just looked so happy. Christmas is not as far away as you may think. But what is that behind St Nick?

Set it and forget it. The Ronco Showtime Rotisserie is a true classic to people of a certain age who stayed up late watching infomercials. I've only heard great reviews from those who use it.

There is something about this Tucson glass that was just too cool. I am honestly having a bit of remorse in not picking it up.

Why should S'Mores be limited to only campfires? What could be better than using a S'Mores Maker in the middle of winter?

In the back, behind a lot of furniture I found this card catalog piece from some sort of library. It is a true beauty. Sorry my friends. This one came home with me. I just decided to gloat a bit.

The Huge Garage Sale continues this weekend.

