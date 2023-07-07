Treasures and Deals To be Found at CNY Weekend Book Sale

The Kirkland Town Library is having their Friends Annual Book Sale on the Village Green this weekend.

If you are at all like me, few things excite quite like a library book sale. These are things I seek out because I love books and I love getting them inexpensively. Unlike walking into your local big box book store, there is no limit to the selection of what you may find. It is not just about today's hot sellers. For those into the Thrill of the hunt like I am, you can truly find some gems.

The collectibles are usually my first stop in a case like this. I do not mind splurging on some cool first pressing or something that is obviously from another time and just has that right look and feel or subject matter.

Even audio books have their place. Search long enough and you may just have your next road trip companion.

As I said, it is all about the hunt. Patience can pay off and your next great read may be a little hard to find. Dig. It can be worth it.

And then there is the movies. I love going through and seeing what movies I may hve missed out on. And when they are rather inexpensive, it makes it easier to take a chance on something I have never seen before.

Provocative titles can catch they eye.

There is also comics. Some from a very cool time and some more recent. A collector's eye would be good here.

