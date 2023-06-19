Tourists Missing in Visit to Sunken Ship Originally Bound for New York

The Titanic has mystified people for over 100 years.

Get our free mobile app

It set sail in 1912, destined for New York, only to sink in the North Atlantic only days into its maiden voyage.

Dr Robert Ballard would find the wreckage on the bottom of the ocean in 1985, reigniting interest in the Ship of Dreams as it could be seen in a whole new way for the first time in 70 years.

James Cameron's film would only add to the interest that the ship would continue to generate. It was only a matter of time before someone was able to make it a tourist attraction.

Here in 2023, a search is once again on at the Titanic site.

Oceangate Expeditions, whose website is down as of this writing, runs expeditions at a cost of $250,000 dollars for an eight-day excursion. Thier current expedition has run into an issue.

A submersible containing 5 people has not been seen since it launched Sunday morning. The Boston and Canadian Coastguards are now looking for the missing vessel.

Construction began on the Titanic in 1909 and was launched on the water in 1911 before it was fitted-out and eventually began its maiden voyage on April 10, 1912. It was to be the first of many trips from Southhampton in England to New York City.

Sadly, these trips would never come to pass as the Titanic would collide with an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15 and would sink early the next morning.

Over 70 years later, a Franco-American expedition led by Jean Louis Michel and Robert Ballard brough the Titanic out of memory and back into the public consciousness by locating the wreck of the great ship. Photos from the ocean floor captivated people again, just as the Titanic had done all those years before.

Explore Battleship Cove - Home to the Largest Collection of World War II Naval Vessels

Pirate Ship For Sale