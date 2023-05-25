Tina Turner’s Acid Queen Relationship with New York

Anna Mae Bullock was born in Johnsonville, Tennessee.

Tina Turner was a Universal star.

Throughout her life, much was made of the various ups and downs in her personal life and her career. Turner, who passed away on May 24, 2023, was always an open book with the events of her life, serving as an inspiration to many who were going through similar situations. The good news for New Yorkers is that the Empire State seemed to be a place where the highs exceeded the lows.

It was in 1976, with the Ike and Tina Turner Revue already over a decade into their career, when things were supposed to be on an upward trajectory, that the tandem was headlining the Waldorf Astoria New York. They also signed a Tv deal with CBS Television for their own show. While the New York shows had been a success, due to mounting incidents, Tina would file for divorce and end the group before the end of Summer.

In the era of rebuilding her career and paying off debts left by the split from Ike, Tina was playing some smaller venues. The Ritz in New York proved particularly fruitful.

In October 1981, Rod Stewart attended one of her shows at the venue. After seeing her performance, he asked her to join him on Saturday Night Live for a televised performance of "Hot Legs". Within 2 years, Turner would go from Nostalgia act to chart-topper once more.

From Tennessee to Switzerland, Tina's life took her all over the world. New York may not have been home, but it sure found a place in her illustrious story.

