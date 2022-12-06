This Weekend’s CNY Secondhand purchases

One thing in particular that I love about the Central New York area is all of this history. The eastern section of the United States is flush with antiques and amazing architecture. So much of it has found its way into various homes and gets hidden away in there until the owners decide to part with them or the family of the owner decides they do not want them. Thats where people like me get the fun of pouring over various items long held by a sole owner and give them new homes and a new life.

This past weekend, I managed to get to two Estate sales and was blown away by the sheer volume of items and how the previous owner had kept them. I am not sure what an Electric Food Crisper is or does exactly, but at one particular sale, I had to talk myself down from deciding that I indeed needed one to keep my Fritos crunchy.

Food Crisper aside, this was a relatively cheap weekend for me as I only purchased two items.

Like the Joker in 1989's Batman, I may not know art, but I know what I like. This painting (probably a print but I'm never sure) made me think of the shores of New England with the working boats. As I am a native New Englander, I couldn't resist picking it up and for only a dollar.

No sound format's resurgence has made less sense to me than that of the cassette. Maybe as the least fragile medium, they hold a place in our hearts, but they just don't sound great. Nonetheless, I couldn't leave this Garth Brooks classic behind. I know someone who is both a GB Believer and a cassette collector, so this one is going to get wrapped and thrown under a tree somewhere to be opened on December 25

It was not a plentiful weekend of giving new life to the classics, but sometimes it is about quality over quantity.

