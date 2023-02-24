Tesla Comin Atcha Live with New York Tour Date Announcement

Sacramento rockers Tesla know there's nothing like the real world to get you down.

This is what has kept them on their slick trip, always ready to kick ass for over 35 years.

Tesla is bringing their latest single "Time To Rock" along with all of their hits and favorites on the road. And yes, they are bringing the show to New York.

April 15 is the date and Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls is the place.

The acoustical jam and the electricity will be flowing as the band rolls through one hit after another. But as much as Tesla may love the past, they also love to bring their fans into the now with songs spanning their career. From Mechanical Resonance to 2019's Shock, the band delivers top notch musicianship and songwriting and a masterclass in how rock n roll is alive and well.

Also on the horizon for the band is a new live album that will feature their latest single "Time To Rock". As this is a band to be experienced live, this is a welcome addition to the catalog.

I have had the pleasure of seeing Tesla more times than I can accurately remember. I first saw them in 2002 when the band had reunited after a brief hiatus. I saw them fully plugged in and then doing a full acoustic set. Since then, it feels like not a year goes by where I am not int he audience singing along to "Modern Day Cowboy" with my finger pistols in the air. And this year will be no different.

