Syracuse ToyCon Shows off Toy Nostalgia

Toycon made it's way to the Syracuse Fairgrounds and I just had to be there. Of course, there were options

Decisions decisions, eh?

Once I arrived inside, It was like a wonderland of all the best and worst things we grew up with.

That is an astonishing amount of vintage Star Wars items.

I looked around for a few hours trying to take it all in. There was just so much to see and so many things that tugged on my nostalgic heart strings. But I remained resolute. Among all of this greatness, I only purchased 1 item. And yes, it is one fo the 5 incredible things I found to share with you. See if you can guess which came home with me.

This LJN Wrestling Superstars WWF Cage Match Accessory is not terribly easy to find in box. This one was complete and as someone who had the big Hulk Hogan and Rowdy Roddy Piper rubber dolls as a kid, this was quite the find.

Where does one even find a Dracula blow mold? What a great piece for Halloween. And yes, it worked and lit up.

Sgt. Slaughter. Full disclosure, I did not buy him, even if Ted Dibiase would argue everybody has a price.

The old retail stickers from stores long gone can be even more exciting than the items they are stuck to. Seeing that Bradlees logo is like a warm hug of a different kind.

Little cartoon Michael Jacksons with actual pictures of Michael's head on the body? No way I was leaving without this. And I didn't.

I feel like the 80s and 90s were the time when cereal reigned supreme. For Chex to have a promotional flashlight you probably sent away for seems like such a bygone idea.

Wall of Gordon Shumway...aka ALF.

Did you know Rin Tin Tin went to Fort Apache? Or that Cape Canaveral was home to a Missle Base?

All the cool kids sewed this Wendy's slogan to their denim jackets...didn't they?

If cereal ruled the 80s, perhaps Pop Tarts were the snack of the 90s. The Cassingles (cassette singles) sure proved how hip the breakfast pastry truly was.

