Swift Sighting: New Yorkers Will Get To See Taylor This Weekend

The Eras Tour is already one of the biggest tours in history.

Rather than just basking in the afterglow, especially since it isn't over yet, Taylor Swift may just be hopping in her getaway car and making additional stops unrelated to her tour if this past weekend is any indication.

If you watched the Kansas City Chiefs blowout of the Chicago Bears on Sunday, you know that there wasn't much action happening during the game on the field. It seemed everyone was more that excited to have a diversion from the carnage on the field. And the biggest superstar in the world was there to provide just that.

So, with Taylor showing up to Chiefs games, who is next fearless team in line to take on Kelce and a wave of Swifties?

Why it's our very own New York Jets on their home holy ground. It has been confirmed that Taylor will be in attendance this weekend. This is not a drill.

While Patrick Mahomes and Zach Wilson battle to find out who the better man is, Taylor will be in the bleachers? She is known to have a place not too far from there. Will it be end game for the Jets? Will they be haunted by Taylor for years to come?

Welcome to New York, it's been waiting for you.

