Step Back In Time with Utica Vintage Club

It has been well documented that I am a vintage clothing enthusiast. Not only that, but I love my records and retro video games. I have been told that I am indeed an old soul and I accept this label.

Get our free mobile app

This is why I was so excited to discover the Utica Vintage Club. Once I got inside, I loved what I saw.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Now this is my kind of comfort. They don't make 'em like this anymore and that is what made this sitting area all the more special.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Boxed Nintendo games. A CRT TV. Zapper and remote included with a Nintendo Entertainment System. When I see this close to the door, I know I am in the right place. This was a cool all in one collection. If you are wondering why you would want the tv, understand that you can't play Duck Hunt without it. The Zapper does not work with modern day tvs.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Admittedly this was a bit of a grail find for me. I have been searching for a good condition Aerosmith Pump T shirt for a while now. This 1988 album has long been a favorite and I would love to snag a shirt from the tour. Sadly, this one was a bit undersized for me as vintage shirts run small. Pro tip, always carry a tape measure with you and know your measurements. This makes it easy to avoid buying errors on size alone. I carry at least 4 in my car at all times.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Do you have a Selectavision Player that plays Capacitance Electronic Disc (CED)? I sure don't but these relics are always a welcome sight. Do I need to start a new obsolete collection?

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

So many books. And I want to take them all home. The topics were varied and of a very interesting nature.

So what did I buy?

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

As a fan of the classics, I can never turn down a picture of one of my favorites, Gene Tierney. Happy to add this one to my collections and even happier to plan my return trip to Utica Vintage Club at 421 Seneca Street.

UTICA HISTORY! Vintage Four Acres Concert Posters Found in Ceiling Holy time capsule! Check out these vintage posters from Utica's historic Four Acres night club! Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Flip Through the Vintage 1980s Sears Holiday Wish Book Check out this Sears catalog that I got my hands on. It is actually the 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Book. It is nearly 500 pages of all of the things that you wanted to circle in the book so Santa knew what you wanted for Christmas. I picked out a bunch of electronics, retro toys, hand-held games, roller skates, big wheels, clothes, even a 1980s version of the electronic spin bike. Enjoy! Gallery Credit: 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Catalog