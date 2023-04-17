Step Back in Time With a One Tank trip to Retro Junk

How many of us spent time pumping quarters into arcade games? Or gathered around our big boxy TVs to play some Super Mario Bros? Maybe you were the Action Figure type, taking Batman or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the screen to your backyard. Maybe your friends marveled at your T shirt collection of all the bands you saw.

There is a place where you can recapture and relive all these things. Or, maybe you are just on the cutting edge of cool and celebrating all things retro. Either way, a one tank trip can take you this special place.

Manchester Connecticut is the home to Retro Junk. When you walk in, you are greeted by classic arcade games and awesome poster. I won't lie, that Hulk Hogan poster was calling to me, brother.

Here we go. You know by now that I am a Nintendo Entertainment System Enthusiast. Seeing the selection of games Brandon, the store owner, had aquired for sale, was impressive. Those boxed games were a sight to see, just nothing I need today. But when a collector like me sees that level of quality, it means that this is a place to come back to frequently.

And then there is the store within the store. Natural Selection Vintage had absolutely incredible items for my wardrobe. Admittedly, I bought a bunch of Nostalgic Connecticut radio and business shirts, but there was so much more mixed in those racks. Before long, I had to tap out and admit to myself that I did not need to buy everything I saw today and that I will be coming back with the hopes that some left behind may still be there. Ultimately, I won't be shocked if they aren't and in true vintage collector fashion, I would gladly tip my hat to the person who picked up what I left behind.

Talking to Dustin, the owner of Natural Selection Vintage, and seeing his love and passion for not just the major shirts, but the personal favorites, was a treat. Both he and Brandon are the kind of people you love to see succeeding in this venture.

Great selection. Fun décor. And I didn't even have a chance to check out the records. I am excited to fill the tank again and head back to Manchester to see what else I can find.

