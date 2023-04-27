Rome Store Delivers The Vintage Goodness
When I am on the road, my goal to get from Point A to Point B is always paramount.
Perhaps I am entrenched in middle age because I do like to "make good time." I also dislike impromptu stops.
Except for second hand sales and antique stores. I will always divert my trip for that. I will turn around, pull over and back track just to explore what is hidden within.
And Turin Road Treasures was worth the stop.
When this is the first thing I see when I walk int he door, I know I am in the right place. After all, things go better with Coke.
When I see a great curated selection of records, I have to stop and see what I can find. Even just seeing the "Baseball History LPs" placecard had be intrigued for what I might find.
The Rotary Fighter DX also caught my attention. this coin operated cabinet game dates back to 1979. Not an easy find. It's a beauty.
What better marketing is there than neon? How about a real guitar as the sign? And a beast if a Les Paul at that.
Laserdiscs and VideoDiscs are always a welcome sight. Some of the Laser Discs were still sealed. If you buy it, that makes you the premiere.
There was a time when it seemed every cartoon character found it's way onto a glass. It was a better time.
So many little items. Did you spot the Prince Wallet? I bet it has Velcro!
Who wants Pez?
Beer signs are never out of style. How about a beer clock? That is a beautiful design.
Which brings us to what i walked out with. A stick on tag from the very defunct Mohawk Airlines. I have never found anything from Mohawk in the wild before so I had to pick this up. You think Don Draper had a hand in this marketing?