Rolling Stones Tap New Yorker And Another Legend on New Single

The Rolling Stones have never hidden their love affair with New York.

From songs like "Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)" and "Anybody Seen My Baby", the World's Greatest Rock N Roll Band has often incorporated themes from New York in their music. Sometimes it was the darker side of things like in "Shattered" and other times it was a celebration.

Get our free mobile app

So it should come as no shock to see Mick and company have a tried and true New Yorker helping them out on their new single.

Though that's not their only guest.

They also decided to get a bit midwestern and get a native Michigander on the new song as well.

The new album Hackney Diamonds is scheduled for release on October 20. We already have heard the first single "Angry" and it is a banger. It has all the things you love about the Stones. The guitar that sounds like it is being wielded as a weapon by Keith Richards. The bravado vocals of Mick Jagger. And it is so catchy.

So what of this second single?

Well, it feels a little like a Gospel song.

This isn't uncharted territory for the band. It honestly has a bit of an Exile on Main Street feel to it. That sound is helped by guest musician number one on the track, Stevie Wonder.

The piano feel other worldly, which makes sense for a song called "Sweet Sounds of Heaven". Indeed, this is a song that will have you reaching to the sky as you sing along.

But the Stones needed a little bit extra on this track. So they recruited New Yorker Lady Gaga.

October 20 can't come soon enough.

Garth Brooks Buffalo Concert Proves He's Still Got It After taking 18 years off to raise his daughters, Garth Brooks proves he's still got it, picking up where he left off nearly 2 decades ago at a concert for thousands of fans.

See Concert Photos as Country Acts Return to Touring in Central New York During 2021 Holland Patent photographer, Jordan Dziekan captures some of the best 2021 country concerts in Central New York