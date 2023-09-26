Rolling Stones New Album To Get New York Baseball Exclusive Packaging

We've been waiting 18 years for a new Rolling Stones album of original material.

And the band knows it.

The new Rolling Stones album is set for release on October 20. Hackney Diamonds is going to be released on many formats.

There's the CD version.

There's the CD and Blu Ray box set.

You can also get the CD with a T Shirt.

Perhaps a CD and a Hat is more to your liking. Well, they have that combo pack too.

Maybe you are a vinyl enthusiast. Well they have the new album on black vinyl. They also have it on blue vinyl. How about a picture disc release? You bet they have that too. As a matter of fact, it seems most online and in store retail shops have their own special version.

Now I know what you are thinking;

What about a crossover with Major League Baseball?

New York Mets and Yankees fans alike can rejoice in the news that they can now order team specific vinyl versions of the new Rolling Stones album Hackney Diamonds.

I have always said that the Stones can have all my money. If it has a tongue on it, I will most likely buy it. This is such a unique thing that only the World's Greatest Rock N Roll band could pull off. Every fan of any MLB team can go to https://therollingstonesshop.com/ and order the new album in their favorite team colors.

The Rolling Stones marketing team never ceases to amaze me. And I am here for it. Yes, Mick Jagger, take my money.

