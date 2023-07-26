Rock N Roll All Nite with Kiss in New York

You Wanted The Best

Get our free mobile app

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

You Got The Best

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

The Hottest Band In The World

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Kiss.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Kiss has been on their End of The Road Tour since 2019. That is before Covid shut the world down. Kiss has been trying to but a bow on an unparalleled career, going out their way at the top of their game. For almost 50 years, they have been showing everyone else how it is done. They elevated the concert experience for both band and fan. They conditioned us to expect more from a band than just getting on stage and playing songs. And they always told us not to let any band make us feel like they were doing a favor by showing up. And the Kiss Army, has always taken those words to heart.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

I have had the pleasure of seeing Kiss numerous times since the original Reunion Tour in 1996. Yes, I have never seen Kiss without makeup. So as they look to wind down their tour and career with a 2 night stand in New York City, what should you expect?

Fire.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Lights.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Blood,

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Flying,

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

And of course, some of the greatest Rock N Roll songs of all time. From "Deuce" off their self-titled debut, "Rock And Roll All NIte", "War Machine" from Creatures of The Night, "Psycho Circus" all the way to the current century with "Say Yeah".

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are bringing with them guitarist Tommy Thayer, who has been with the band for 20 years now, and Eric Snger, who has been drumming for the band for that long plus 2 albums worth in the 1990s. This is the ultimate Kiss lineup to hear the songs as you love them.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

From Bananas To Kiss, Bills Mafia Rocked Halloween [PHOTOS] Bills Mafia went all out for Halloween at Highmark Stadium this Sunday.

Look Back at All of the Capital Region Concerts of 2022 From Classic Rock to Comedy, this is what 2022 sounded like in the Capital Region.