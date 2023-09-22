Pro Wrestling Hall Of Famer Schedules Rare New York Signing Date

Professional wrestling fans are an extremely loyal group.

We celebrate the heroes of our childhoods. We also love to honor those who make us believe as though we were still children.

The greats are never forgotten.

The market for signings with superstars and legends has picked up over the last few years, There are all kinds of conventions that are exclusive to wrestling fans. As well, wrestlers will be invited to other cons as so many of them are icons of pop culture as much as any other entity.

November 11 is the day where Canadian Icon and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus takes New York. She will be at the Big Event Entertainment and Sports Expo in New York City. She will be appearing at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena.

