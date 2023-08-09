Premiere Swedish Heavy Metal Band To Make a Rare New York Stop

Finally, New York is going to take a trip into the Nexus.

The Empire State will get to check out the Digital World.

Yes New York, they are playing That Song.

Amaranthe is coming.

One of the biggest bands to come out of Sweden is hitting the road, opening for Dragonforce for The New Album World Tour.

I have had the pleasure of seeing this band two times and am looking forward to my third. November 3 may just give me that chance as they will be playing here in New York. The Palladium Times Square will be the host to a night of fantastic music.

Maybe you haven't heard of Amaranthe?

If you love great hooks and melodies with crushing guitars and pounding drums, then you would dig them. Add to that, three distinct vocalists who create a unique presentation and this is a recipe for success and a night to remember.

I had the pleasure of interviewing the group a few years ago about their then latest release. The band has had some lineup changes since then, but the core has remained.

Joining the North American tour are Nanowar of Steel, along with Edge of Paradise. This is a practically a festival onto itself with each band bringing their own brand of rock to the masses who are ready to eat it up.

Amaranthe also recently announced their new album The Catalyst will be released February 23 2024. For tickets, click here to attend any of the 24 dates on this tour. It is going to be a good one.

