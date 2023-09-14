One Tank Trip to Unique Thrift Store in 150 Year old Factory

History is everywhere. And I am always looking to discover more of it.

While on a recent trip to the Nutmeg State, I drove right by this sign in Middletown.

So I turned around.

As I approached the building, I knew this was going to be an experience. I do love a good thrift trip and I also love to see old architecture. Rarely do I get to combine these things into one experience.

This was a special occasion.

First, the stuff.

No shortage of clocks and shirts. Unbeknownst to me, this was only the first room.

I do love a good organ. This was so ornate and just beautiful. I would have loved to take it home but there is only so much room in my car.

And I do also love a great wood grain refrigerator.

Now, the place.

Starting at the top, this was the third floor. The brick work was stunning. The ceiling showed exquisite craftsmanship.

While walking through, I absolutely wanted to know what this building had been repurposed from. Seeing bricked over windows that showed original outer walls was such a cool experience.

When an entrance like this is just hiding in a back room, you can't help but marvel at it.

Then, there was the elevator.

Currently out of comission, but so of it's time. This was a credit to the people who installed it once upon a time, witch the stairs spiraling around it. Truly beautiful.

Additional research would show that the Estate Treasures store was in an old Silk Fabric Factory. I would have never guessed. But it was sure fun to imagine what it was and the stories of those who spent years working there.

