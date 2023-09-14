One Tank Trip to Unique Thrift Store in 150 Year old Factory
History is everywhere. And I am always looking to discover more of it.
While on a recent trip to the Nutmeg State, I drove right by this sign in Middletown.
So I turned around.
As I approached the building, I knew this was going to be an experience. I do love a good thrift trip and I also love to see old architecture. Rarely do I get to combine these things into one experience.
This was a special occasion.
First, the stuff.
No shortage of clocks and shirts. Unbeknownst to me, this was only the first room.
I do love a good organ. This was so ornate and just beautiful. I would have loved to take it home but there is only so much room in my car.
And I do also love a great wood grain refrigerator.
Now, the place.
Starting at the top, this was the third floor. The brick work was stunning. The ceiling showed exquisite craftsmanship.
While walking through, I absolutely wanted to know what this building had been repurposed from. Seeing bricked over windows that showed original outer walls was such a cool experience.
When an entrance like this is just hiding in a back room, you can't help but marvel at it.
Then, there was the elevator.
Currently out of comission, but so of it's time. This was a credit to the people who installed it once upon a time, witch the stairs spiraling around it. Truly beautiful.
Additional research would show that the Estate Treasures store was in an old Silk Fabric Factory. I would have never guessed. But it was sure fun to imagine what it was and the stories of those who spent years working there.
Why Were 1000s of Toys Left to Rot Inside Decaying Albany Warehouse?
Sad Images From the Final Days of the Hudson Valley's Last Toys R Us
LOOK AROUND: See What's Replaced The Old Toys 'R Us Building In Johnson City