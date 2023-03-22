One Tank Trip from Utica to Get My Favorite Calzone? Yes Please

Can any food item be worth a 3-hour drive?

I'd argue that there are people who visit other countries just for the cuisine. So, in my case I would say yes. Though it was not the main reason for my travel.

I had been planning a Connecticut weekend for a few weeks. As it turned out, a friend was able to meet me Friday evening for dinner. When I was last in town, we had both lamented liking a particular restaurant. I was beaming about their calzone, and she just remembered thinking the food was great. So, when it came time to plan our meal, the choice was obvious.

This is not a debate on the best calzone. There are many fantastic Italian places locally. This is merely a statement of comfort and familiarity. Growing up in the nutmeg state, I had a restaurant that I would frequent all throughout my life. After moving away, I found myself missing it as we often miss those things we grew up with. So, having relocated here to Central New York, I have been biding my time for a weather happy weekend to make the three-and-a-half-hour drive to my own calzone heaven.

Pagliacci may be a sad, tragic clown in the opera world, but to me, Pagliacci's in Plainville is the place of a belly full of happiness. I felt my giddiness increase as I approached the sign.

Walking in, I was practically skipping. It had been too long since I had last been here.

We were sat and enjoyed our conversation. And then, it arrived.

It tasted just as I had hoped. You need a steak knife to get through the melted mozzarella and all the piled pepperoni. The sauce was just to my liking. Absolutely incredible and not only was it hot, it was also heartwarming.

My hope for us all is that we each can take in something this weekend that feels like home, or perhaps take in something new in a day trip. I am fortunate that my new location has afforded me the opportunity to have these moments.

