New Hartford Estate Sale Shows Electric and Eclectic Promise

In the cold temperatures of winter, us second hand shoppers are often challenged for options. Too cold for yard sales. Tag sales get snowed out. Garage sales are impossible because no one wants to lose a degree of heat. So I am especially grateful for the people who hold estate sales in all sorts of weather.

This weekend in New Hartford, you will find a varied group of neat items with a lot of potential to add cool things to your home decor.

I have mentioned that I am very enthusiastic about vintage stereo equipment. I am not even sure what I am looking at here, but I am very curious. I see a tape player/radio, but what is beneath it? I feel I must know.

I have toyed with the idea of getting a globe for a while now. There is just something to seeing the Soviet Union or Czechoslovakia still being on them that catches my attention. It dates them in a very cool way. I have a fascination with maps so it only seems natural that I will pick up a globe someday. Is this the one?

I have purchased computers at estate sales before to terrific results. But, what is that head to the left of the picture? What is going on there? I have so many questions and I really think I need to investigate further.

I never have claimed to be an art expert, but I know what I like. This dog seemingly looking ashamed of the woman who looks like she has had enough of people's bullcrap is something I like.

Lawn darts.

Lawn Darts.  Everybody wants some. I want some too.

If you want to see these items and more, Attic Addicts is hosting this sale at 146 Paris road on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9am. So many cool things to check out as always at these kinds of sales.

