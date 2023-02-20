Mike Tramp To Celebrate White Lion with CNY Tour Stop

Mike Tramp, best known as the lead singer of rock band White Lion is hitting the road this spring. In support of his newest release Songs of White Lion, Mike is bringing the Songs of White Lion tour across America.

Get our free mobile app

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

The album is a celebration of the music Mike and Vito Bratta created from the years 1983-1991. Mike has reimagined hits like "Wait", "Little Fighter" and the Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit "When The Children Cry" for this new release, scheduled to arrive on April 14.

About the new release, Tramp said,

Now, here I am again, the year is 2023 and I have recorded an album of the 'big' White Lion songs as close to the originals as possible, but exploring small new parts that today I feel should be that way. I am not 26 anymore, I don't sing like I am 26, and I wouldn't be doing justice to the songs or myself if I tried to sing like I am 26. Today, I sing the songs that I wrote with Vito Bratta over 40 years ago exactly the way I am today. This is the only way I can embrace them and feel at home and be honest to myself and the songs.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

I had the pleasure of seeing Mike Tramp in 2015 in an intimate club in Nashville. It was an incredible night with a songwriter and his guitar taking us through his whole career, including songs from one of my favorite bands Freak Of Nature, with song and story. His ability to bring the audience into the songs and have us feeling the emotion in them was astounding.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

The Songs of White Lion tour will be making a few New York Stops, but the closest for us is going to be at Sharkey's Bar and Grill in Liverpool. Tickets are on sale now if you want to take in a night of songs you love from the man who wrote and sang them.

15 Rock Bands with Graphic Novels Here are 15 rock bands that have released graphic novels.

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett Buffalo Concert Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett Buffalo Concert