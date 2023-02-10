Looking To Open A Restaurant? This Auction May be for you

Everyone dreams of telling their boss to shove it and starting their own business. But what do you do better than anyone else? Maybe you can sell grapes at a discount that even big box stores would marvel at. Perhaps you make the greatest crisped rice cereal bars known to man. Maybe you want to bring mom's home cooking to the masses.

If wanting to run a restaurant has always been something you have wanted to do, but you didn't know how to get started, Monday may turn out to be your lucky day. February 13 in Utica is the day for a restaurant equpment auction. Some of the items may just be exactly what you need to get that dream started.

No restaurant would be complete without a cozy fireplace setting. Everyone will request to sit near it on cold winter days. It adds a layer of ambiance that can't be achieved any other way.

Your patrons have to sit somewhere, right? As the proud owner of a pair of chairs that used to be housed in an old restaurant, I can tell you that you can't beat the old world craftmanship.

So much cooking can be achieved this this big boy. Become the king of pizza or other big items with this.

Maybe you are into the smaller scale. Traditional American favorites can never steer you wrong. Extra ketchup on mine please.

Maybe you don't have the confidence in your culinary creations as a means to make money. Add a flare for the gambler's spirit in all of us and it should pay off.

