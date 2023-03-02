Last Chance at Whitesboro Estate Treasure Hunt

So maybe you didn't get to check out this sale the first time and you've been kicking yourself. I get it, I do the same thing. The FOMO is real in the world of estate and yard sales. The once in a lifetime items you could miss out on is nagging. The good news is you have one more chance to check this one out. Beginning at 8:30a on Saturday, it is the final liquidation. Maybe some of these treasures will still be there for you.

Get our free mobile app

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Nocole Todd/TSM Nicole Todd/TSM loading...

Games. So many games. I am a sucker for things like this in the original box. These are the survivors, preserved, cared for and revered. The art fully telegraphing the era in which these were released, enticing the kids of a different time to beg their parents for these moments of fun and joy. I have to say I am rather curious as to what happens in the King Kong game.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

I am allegedly too old to buy posters anymore. That's what people tell me. But I'm a believer that when you find something that speaks to you, you grab it. That Sex Pistols poster is such a cool piece as is the early Madonna. Did I find some posters for myself? Read on, my friend.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Vintage T shirts are my jam. I have written about what the shirts mean to me here and here. As a huge Rush fan, seeing these just hanging out at a sale like this makes my heart skip a beat. These are the moments collectors like me dream of. Sadly, for me, but beneficial to someone else, they were a bit small for me. That doesn't mean that the hunt stops there. And it was hard to even pass up a 1986 Monkees shirt that was beyond tiny, but in such good shape, I quickly contemplated fasting for...months to fit into it.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Nocole Todd/TSM Nicole Todd/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

You can never go wrong with Star Wars. Seeing that landspeeder immediately made me think of my friend Michael, whom I lived next to for the first 7 years of my life and how much we played with that toy and all his Star Wars figures. And then to see a projector, with the original box, along with some castle films reels was just too cool. I can hear that reel ending and spinning on there in my brain. Not something you see everyday

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Holiday Items from the past have a way or putting us back into a certain time and place as well. Ben Cooper costumes smell and feel exactly as you remember. The pumpkin on the second shelf to the right really looks a little too oddly like the Jack O Lantern from the opening sequence in the original Halloween. I would never sleep with that in my home.

So, what did I pick up?

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Two posters I just don't know how I have lived without until now. The Bangles poster is so colorful and such a product of its time, it was irresistible. And the classic classroom PSA poster was going home with me the moment i unfurled it. It is equal parts crafty and disturbing, and I can't imagine what it was like staring at this every day in a classroom. It is nightmare fuel.

UTICA HISTORY! Vintage Four Acres Concert Posters Found in Ceiling Holy time capsule! Check out these vintage posters from Utica's historic Four Acres night club!

Flip Through the Vintage 1980s Sears Holiday Wish Book Check out this Sears catalog that I got my hands on. It is actually the 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Book. It is nearly 500 pages of all of the things that you wanted to circle in the book so Santa knew what you wanted for Christmas. I picked out a bunch of electronics, retro toys, hand-held games, roller skates, big wheels, clothes, even a 1980s version of the electronic spin bike. Enjoy!