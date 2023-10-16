Is This Unexpected New York Dairy Delight a Must Try?

While walking around Clinton, NY this past weekend, I encountered many things.

A large group of leaf peepers from Massachusetts

An unexpected rain shower

An unnatural amount of Cape Cod shirts (I have one too because, I think you have to)

Maple Milk

That last one is the piece I will be focusing on.

Get our free mobile app

What is Maple Milk? How have I never heard of it before?

I was in the Clinton Cider Mill for a pint and a donut when I saw this bottle in the refrigerated unit. As a milk enthusiast who encountered this with a true Maple-blooded Canadian, there was no way I wasn't going to try it.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Maybe I have been living under a rock, but I had never heard of Maple Milk before. And I wasn't sure what to expect. Is this something people in this area have been drinking for years and I have just missed out as I am not a native? Or is this a new concoction that I am a guinea pig for.

This particular dairy delight comes from Collins Farm and Creamery in Rome, NY. And I will say that if their other products are as good as this maple milk is, I will have to check out their farm store.

It was not overly thick or even overly syrup tasting. It was good creamy milk with a hint of maple sweetness that really made my donut and cider experience that much better. I will absolutely be buying more maple milk and conforming more to my new northeast surroundings.

Fall Is in the Air and Here Are 11 Great Autumn Festivals to Enjoy in Upstate New York We love all the seasonal festivals in Upstate New York, but, be honest, there is just something so special about an autumn festival! They are all great.

From German Oktoberfests to pumpkin harvests to huge craft shows and even to punkin' chunkn' festivals (huh?) the 11 on this list should give you some great ideas of festivals to consider this fall in Upstate New York. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

18 Pumpkin Beers Around Central New York To Enjoy Sipping On This Autumn Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone