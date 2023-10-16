Is This Unexpected New York Dairy Delight a Must Try?
While walking around Clinton, NY this past weekend, I encountered many things.
- A large group of leaf peepers from Massachusetts
- An unexpected rain shower
- An unnatural amount of Cape Cod shirts (I have one too because, I think you have to)
- Maple Milk
That last one is the piece I will be focusing on.
What is Maple Milk? How have I never heard of it before?
I was in the Clinton Cider Mill for a pint and a donut when I saw this bottle in the refrigerated unit. As a milk enthusiast who encountered this with a true Maple-blooded Canadian, there was no way I wasn't going to try it.
Maybe I have been living under a rock, but I had never heard of Maple Milk before. And I wasn't sure what to expect. Is this something people in this area have been drinking for years and I have just missed out as I am not a native? Or is this a new concoction that I am a guinea pig for.
This particular dairy delight comes from Collins Farm and Creamery in Rome, NY. And I will say that if their other products are as good as this maple milk is, I will have to check out their farm store.
It was not overly thick or even overly syrup tasting. It was good creamy milk with a hint of maple sweetness that really made my donut and cider experience that much better. I will absolutely be buying more maple milk and conforming more to my new northeast surroundings.
