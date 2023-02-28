Is There Anywhere to Watch Soccer in Utica?

We all love gathering at the pub. It's a brilliant place to get together with mates for a chat and a pint. Perhaps, meet up and watch a football game on the telly.

Ok I think that's enough of my wannabe Brit speak. A guy watches a few episodes of Ghosts and Bargain Hunt and suddenly he thinks he can tell the difference between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday Football Clubs.

But I can say while living in Nashville, I truly enjoyed heading to the bar on a Saturday morning to watch the European games with friends, It was a neat excuse to hit your favorite place at a completely abnormal time of day. Some of my friends wore their jerseys or scarves for their teams. I just sat back and watched them go crazy whenever their team was hit with a yellow card. I never pretended to be an expert. It was about the camaraderie.

Being new to the area, I found that this is indeed something I have been missing. The early weekend morning feel of your favorite bar putting on the tv just so you can watch a game happening thousands of miles away.

So, I have to ask; Is there anyone in the area who does this?

I would love to know. Feel free to leave a comment and let me know if you know of any places that open and serve during the matches. We all know we have a local team here to support and we love doing so. But for those of us looking for that international flare, where do we go? Where do we go now? Where do we go?

