I Don’t Understand This Colorfully Named Delight

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.

What are Utica Greens?

I feel the need to be very upfront here - I am not much of a vegetable fan. I stick to my daily V8 to get my proper servings of the devil's roots. I mean, I had broccoli once and vowed that I would never again partake in such a folly.

Once I made the decision to move to CNY, my coworkers immediately bombarded me with all the local cuisine I would have to try. One such item was the famed Utica Greens. The history of this dish is not yet 40 years old and yet it is obvious it made a quick and lasting impression.

Upon viewing the culinary delight, I was immediately taken by just how much of it wasn't green. A plate full of "greens" should no doubt have at least a ninety percent advantage over any other items from any of a number of color palettes in the serving. This, it would seem, was yet another local favorite that has been changed and rearranged over time. There are many recipes that can't seem to agree as to what is and is not considered a Utica Green. And maybe the charm lies in just that.

Though I am not a veggie fan, i may just have to put my thoughts aside and dig in for a taste test. But from where?

