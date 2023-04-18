Historic North Shore Town One Tank Trip From CNY

One Tank trips are a great opportunity to get away for a day or two without breaking the bank and without the hassles of air travel. Getting in your car and hitting the open road is a freeing feeling. I do it often and I can't stress how good travel can feel.

But where to go? It really all depends on you and what you like doesn't it? Or maybe it is about getting out of your comfort zone and seeing something different. Either way, I hope I can contribute some ideas to help you get up and get out there.

I had the pleasure of going to Peabody Massachusetts this past weekend on an absolutely gorgeous New England Day. What I found was not just an incredible venue to see a concert, but a town full of some of the oldest recorded history in the country.

The churches were just impressive works of art. Hearing the bell chime sent shivers down my spine. Walking through the town, it was hard to keep my eyes on where I was walking because I kept looking up.

You may already know that I love old cemeteries. This one was behind a church and was the resting place of some very prominent figures in the town's history. The thinness of these stones and the amazing work that is almost 400 years old is beyond spectacular.

Just look at that water. Oh to wake up to that everyday. Maybe someday.

Then there is The Cabot. Such incredible style and a beautiful venue to see a movie, or, if you are like me, to see a concert. Ample parking and walkable restaurants made this area a wonderful place to visit. Perhaps I will fill the tank again and head east soon.

