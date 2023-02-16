Going Off The Rails For This Whitesboro Estate Sale
Few things excite me more than seeing the neon signs on the grass when on my way to work. They signal that a sale is nearby, and my eyes immediately go into detective mode. Seeing these signs, I knew I would be spending my lunch hour in Whitesboro.
This is the exact kind of place I love to see an Estate Sale taking place at. It just screams history and whispers of untold treasures to be found inside. Once Inside I was not disappointed. This was a collector's paradise and it seemed to be no hold barred on just what collections could be found. Records, Model Trains, Action Figures, Old Toys, Electronics, Book, Medical equipment. All to be found within this beautiful structure.
I could hardly contain my salivating. I am a sucker for old stereos. There were so many components to choose from. I am also a person who appreciates anything that survives. So, while I would never claim to be an expert on medical equipment, seeing these items was a treat. I know someone would grab those and enjoy them.
Let's talk model trains.
This isn't even half of what was on site. Just an absolute tribute to a life's work in hobby form. I am always just one purchase away from becoming a model train enthusiast as my grandfather was, but I decided to leave these to someone who knows what they are doing with them.
Where else can you find a 6 pack of unopened Billy Beer? It is like it was sitting there preserved for decades for the next owner to come along and give it a new home. I know the guy who did, and I assure you he has cleaned them up and put them on display.
So what did I pick up?
Ok it doesn't look like much, but I collect little tape measures so as to not be caught empty handed when buying vintage clothes or buying something too big for my car.
The sale runs through February 18 and I will be back to see what else I can add to my growing collection of survivors.