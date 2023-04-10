Favorite Sweet Treat In Clinton Open for The Season

Having moved to the area in October, I found myself taunted by some things that were or soon would be closed for the season.

I was lucky enough to enjoy many trips to the Clinton Cider Mill before it closed at Thanksgiving. Finding local favorites like this is a great part of moving to a new area.

On a daily basis I would drive down NY-5 ands see the sign for Bonomo's Dari Creme but sadly It was closed for the season. I even found a way to miss the pop ups. As an ice cream enthusiast year round, this was sad for me. Yes, you can pity me now.

I was delighted when I drove by one day in March to see a line. It was open and I could get my ice cream fix and try out this roadside delight.

I was reminded that I had to try Bonomo's and soon by a coworker (thanks Megan). That very day I made the stop.

The feeling of this place just made me want to try the ice cream more. It was so inviting and reminded me of so many great Ice Cream places like I grew up with.

I am admittedly, a very plain kind of guy. My favorite ice cream flavor is vanilla. I know, I know. But I do like to spice with up with some rainbow sprinkles. So my order was clear. As it was my first time, I felt it best to stick to my standby.

This passed the taste test. Smooth vanilla and quality sprinkles. It will not be my last time checking out Bonomo's by a long shot. Maybe I will get more adventurous next time and check out the tasty looking food.

