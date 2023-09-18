Downtown Rome Estate Sale A Collector’s Paradise

There are some very cool sales going on this weekend.

This sale being put on by Tlc Estate Sales in downtown Rome is in an eary 1900's house and is truly about collectibles. There is some furniture and basic items to be found as well, but let's take a tour through some of the cooler items that may catch your eye.

What car would be complete without Betty Boop? Is this the accessory you have been missing?

Cedar chests are always a solid choice. They feel so sturdy and well made. This one looks to be in fantastic shape.

Is your man cave lacking a little neon? Nothing says "basement bar" or "man cave" better than a neon beer sign. This one has a lot going on.

This is just some of the Hot Wheels you can find. Seeing them in the original packaging is the stuff that collectors dream of. So many options to choose from.

Is this a picture of Billy The Kid that could be worth millions? No it most defiantly is not. But it is still a very cool relic of a different time. This well dressed man needs a new home.

Taking in the old phones or tech of the time is always a treat.

Glassware sets are a neat find. Subject matter is everything.

Cigar enthusiasts will be in luck at this sale. You don't see these everyday.

You never know when you may need a suit of armor. It could come in handy.

Ands then there are just good old fashioned dirty magazines. Hey, is that Carmen Electra? The sale starts Thursday and she could be yours.

