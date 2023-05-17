Did The New King Of England Use New York Against Harry and Megan?

Aggressive paparazzi chasing the members of the royal family?

I feel like we've seen this one before.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan stated -

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. 'This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. 'While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety.

This is of course unacceptable to risk their safety as well as the safety of bystanders for a random photo of the author of the book "Spare" and an "also starring" actress from USA network's Suits. It shocks me that this sis still going on.

Or is there something more nefarious going on here?

Harry's mother was involved in a similar chase once upon a time. In 1997, it cost Diana, Princess of Wales her life. It is very scary to think of the parallels in these two incidents.

So what about the conspiracy theories?

To this day, there are people who believe that the Princess was taken out by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The theory is that Diana's popularity was eclipsing that of the Royals after her divorce and the Queen was not about to put up with that.

Could the same be said of the Queen's son and a new Royal family member who is critical of the Monarchy?

It seems that idea is extremely far fetched (like so many conspiracy theories) and it is more likely that, sadly, in the last 25 years, the pursuit of celebrity photographs has not slowed down and the aggression of those who make a living getting candid photos knows no bounds. Maybe this is another reminder that selling a picture of Harry picking his nose is not worth costing him, or anyone else, their life.

