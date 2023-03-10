Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Bringing the Gypsy Road to New York

Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer is going on the Gypsy Road with his Keifer Band this Spring and he will be hanging out all summer long.

Get our free mobile app

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Tom is not one to travel lightly. He is binging along Winger, who have just announced the release of their latest album Seven, due out May 5th. And if that suitcase wasn't heavy enough, he's bringing former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi out on this Hooligan's Holiday as well. That is a stellar night of Rock N Roll.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

I have had the opportunity to see all these bands multiple times over the years. From my first Cinderella show in 2000, to my most recent time seeing the Keifer band in 2017, Tom has never left the stage with anything left. It has always been there, in front of the fans to see one of the hardest working men in rock. You will hear the Cinderella favorites as well as the new classics from his two solo albums The Way Life Goes, and his latest, Rise.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

I finally got to see Winger in 2002 on tour with Cinderella. This is a band of incredible musicians. Pulling largely from their highly acclaimed 1993 release Pull, Winger had the crowd rocking. I would see them together and Kip solo a lot over the next 20 years and I was never disappointed or not downright in awe of their talent and precision.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

I first saw John Corabi, not when he was in Motley Crue, but during his time as 2nd guitarist in Ratt. Seeing his talents on display in a different atmosphere was thrilling. And we all waited for his vocal lines in "You Think You're Tough" every time. As well, with John residing in the Nashville area when I did as well, he would play a lot. Sometimes acoustically by himself and other times with full band. He even recorded his Live 94 (One Night In Nashville) album there and yes, I was in attendance. His catalog of incredible music speaks for itself.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Is this a show worth travelling for? I know it is for me. The New York Dates are as follows -

June 21 - St. George Theatre - Staten Island, New York (with WINGER and John Corabi)

June 24 - Palladium Ballroom - New York, New York (with WINGER and John Corabi)

June 27 - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts - Patchogue, New York (with WINGER and John Corabi)

This is going to be a fun one.

The Haunted Bedroom - Lansingburgh, NY

Rumored Haunted Mansion in Camden Goes From Spooky to Spectacular A historic mansion from the 1800s that was once rumored to be haunted has gone from spooky to spectacular.