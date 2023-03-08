Celebrate Retro Video Game Day with Utica Marketplace Finds

March 8 is National Retro Video Game Day. It is a great day for us all to take a break from our day, chomp a few power pellets, grab a few mushrooms and drink some magic health potions. Hmm...does it seem to anyone else that these video game items might be a metaphor for something?

Maybe you are like me and you plan on firing up the Nintendo Entertainment System and popping in Super Mario Bros. 3. Maybe you are going to rock some Playstation 2 Grand Theft Auto fun. Or maybe you are wondering how you can celebrate when you don't have the right tools. This is when we turn to the internet.

Facebook marketplace can be a treasure trove of many items. And for those looking to celebrate but are woefully unprepared, it may just provide a solution for you here in Central New York. Of course, none of these items have been verified and you should always follow smart practices when buying anything online or from anyone who wants to meet in person.

Pat Rusaw / Facebook Marketplace Pat Rusaw / Facebook Marketplace loading...

A true original. A fun tabletop recreation of the classic Pac Man arcade game in Syracuse. The game has generated over 18 billion in sales. It does not get more retro than this.

Brandon Douglas / Facebook Marketplace Brandon Douglas / Facebook Marketplace loading...

A Sega Genesis, with its 16 Bit Blast processing beauty is a box to unlock fun. This is a later core system located in Morrisville that has a smaller foot print, which in a world of so many different entertainment boxes in our homes, could be a good thing.

Jeff Feenstra / Facebook Marketplace Jeff Feenstra / Facebook Marketplace loading...

Located in Rome is this awesome Sega Genesis accessory, the Sega CD. This was an add on that allowed you to play additional games. When I see that a box is in tact, that makes me all the happier as a retro game collector. This is the kind of thing I am always on the hunt for. You can never have too many boxed retro gaming items. Especially on this particular holiday.

Are These Valuable Video Games Hiding In Your House?

The Interior of This New York Home Looks Like A Video Game The interior of this New York home might not be for everyone but everyone wants to see it.