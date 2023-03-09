Carly Pearce Bringing ‘Written in Stone’ To Turning Stone: 5 Things To Know

On April 21st, Carly Pearce will be coming to Verona’s Turning Stone Event Center for a headlining concert. The show follows her critically acclaimed album ‘29: Written in Stone, which includes hits like “What He Didn’t Do” and the Grammy-winning “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” I was fortunate enough to see her perform twice in 2022, including her show at Albany’s Egg Theatre. Here are some of the best moments from her live show.

5. Her fiery rendition of “Diamondback” is a show-stopping opening number

No, it’s not literally fiery like her performance of the song at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, but the energy she brings to the kickoff to the show matches it just the same. Picture this: the house lights go dim and the stage lights glisten over a smoke-covered scene as the sharp fiddle intro to “Diamondback” starts to play. Suddenly, everything goes quiet, and the lyrics “what I thought I wanted to let me down / but who’s laughing now?” play as Carly walks on stage.

TSM/Gideon Dean TSM/Gideon Dean loading...

4. Her band members are “the brothers she always wanted”

“And I’m the sister they didn’t ask for!” she said. Carly and the four musicians that back her each night have a strong bond, and often match outfits and post funny videos together on her social pages. Recently, she quizzed them on her song lyrics, and they failed miserably in a hilarious video posted to her TikTok.

3. She likes to slow it down and pay tribute to her late friend and collaborator

Midway through the set, she slowed it down to perform an acoustic rendition of her song “Show Me Around”, written about her late producer Michael Busbee, who worked on her first two albums and collaborated with various Nashville stars like Maren Morris and Lady A. Her band members join her downstage as she sings the heartfelt song, and during her show in Albany, the crowd sang every word right along with her.

TSM/Gideon Dean TSM/Gideon Dean loading...

2. She loves to interact with the crowd

During the show, she took a moment to acknowledge a sign held up by two girls in the crowd that read: “we’ve dated the same guy for two years, you saved us!!” and said that the song “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” was their saving grace. She took a photo with them from the stage and expressed how honored she felt that the music she wrote about her own divorce connected with and touched the lives of so many. “And to the man who knows who he is,” she said, “know you have a room of people against you tonight who would do anything for these girls.”



1. She Might Frequently Play in NY, But The Opry is Her Favorite Stage on Earth

Aside from the show in Albany, I had the privilege of seeing Carly perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN last May. She was inducted as a member of the legendary organization in 2021 and has performed in the infamous circle just shy of 100 times. She has said many times it’s her favorite place to complete, and she made her debut on the Opry stage nearly 8 years ago in 2015.

TSM/Gideon Dean TSM/Gideon Dean loading...

TSM/Gideon Dean TSM/Gideon Dean loading...

