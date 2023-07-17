Butcher Babies to Bring the Red Thunder To New York

Have you had a chance to see the Butcher Babies live?

I walked into it knowing nothing about them. By the end of their set, they had a new fan in me.

Their brand of metal hits hard and does not let up. And their stage presence commands the respect and admiration of all the metalheads in attendance.

They run the show. And they make sure you know it.

Watching Heidi jump into the crowd to conduct a mosh pit was something I had never seen an artist do before. I thought she was insane to even attempt it. The crowd followed her lead and were having the time of their lives. Carla's vocals were unlike anything I had ever heard before as I marveled at her ability.

Fast forward a few years from when I last saw them and the Butcher Babies are setting back out on the road, opening for Mudvayne. The tour begins on July 20th and wands around before stopping at the end of August. The schedule looks brutal for the band who have just released their latest single "Last December" from their new album Eye for an Eye… / …’Til the Worlds Blind.

New Yorkers will have their chance to check out this incredible show. Syracuse's own St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview will play host to this tour as it rolls through the region. Tuesday August 1st is the night it all goes down. Tickets are available now for this awesome night of exciting music.

