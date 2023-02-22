Will Bret Michaels Go That Far in Syracuse? What To Expect

Bret Michaels is coming to Syracuse.

Did you catch that? Bret Michaels is coming to the New York State Fair Tuesday August 29th.

Bret Michaels is bringing his Parti Gras to Central New York.

That Bret Michaels will bring the party to CNY is not a prediction. It's a spoiler.

Honestly, I have lost count of how many times I have seen Bret live. When I lived in Nashville, I was very fortunate that he seemed to play there quite often. Sure it was a concert, but I always felt he kept playing around town because it was a night to jam with his friends and hang with an adoring crowd.

There was an incredible night after the CMT Flameworthy Awards in 2004. Bret announced a special show at The Stage in Music City and I was not going to miss it. I got there nice and early and managed to be right at the stage. Bret and his band entertained us with the help of Toby Keith, Joe Nichols, Members of Rascall Flatts and Montgomery Gentry and more. This thing went on for hours. We heard 4 different versions of "Sweet Home Alabma", 3 different versions of "Talk Dirty To Me" and so much more from his catalog of hits and the rock n roll songbook. He ordered drinks for the crowd and even having to jump off stage for the occasional insulin shot did not stop the party. I had the pleasure to talk to Bret about this night back in 2019. He said,

It was ridiculous. It was a great time. And that's what I try to bring, honest to god, in every show, I want to leave it out there on the stage. It's for the fans. Also, I'm a fan of music and I want to go out there and play and have a great time and I hope they feel that vibe.

Of course I had to grab my stage selfie right?

As a card carrying member of the Bret Michael International fan Club back then, it was always an incredible time seeing the man come to town with songs like "Bittersweet", "Menace To Society" and "Raine". Watching him open for Lynyrd Skynyrd in the now defunct Starwood Amphitheater was a treat because Bret belongs on the big stages, singing those solo songs and the Poison hits you love.

I don't know why I look so intense there.

Then there are all the times with Poison over the years.

And I even had the opportunity to check out the Rock Of Love Bus.

So what keeps me coming back? Straight up, it's the best damn party you could ever hope to attend. Bret Michaels Parti Gras isn't just a clever title for a tour (but seriously, it's really clever), it is the truth. You've been to concerts. If you have never seen Bret, I'm not sure you've been to a party. See you there.

