Antique Store in Rome New York Has Hidden Treasures

When I am on the road, my goal to get from Point A to Point B is always paramount.

Get our free mobile app

Perhaps I am entrenched in middle age because I do like to "make good time." I also dislike impromptu stops.

Except for second hand sales and antique stores. I will always divert my trip for that. I will turn around, pull over and back track just to explore what is hidden within.

And Turin Road Treasures was worth the stop.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

When this is the first thing I see when I walk in the door, I know I am in the right place. After all, things go better with Coke.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

When I see a great curated selection of records, I have to stop and see what I can find. Even just seeing the "Baseball History LPs" placecard had be intrigued for what I might find.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

The Rotary Fighter DX also caught my attention. this coin operated cabinet game dates back to 1979. Not an easy find. It's a beauty.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

What better marketing is there than neon? How about a real guitar as the sign? And a beast if a Les Paul at that.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Laserdiscs and VideoDiscs are always a welcome sight. Some of the Laser Discs were still sealed. If you buy it, that makes you the premiere.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

There was a time when it seemed every cartoon character found it's way onto a glass. It was a better time.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

So many little items. Did you spot the Prince Wallet? I bet it has Velcro!

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Who wants Pez?

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Beer signs are never out of style. How about a beer clock? That is a beautiful design.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Which brings us to what i walked out with. A stick on tag from the very defunct Mohawk Airlines. I have never found anything from Mohawk in the wild before so I had to pick this up. You think Don Draper had a hand in this marketing?

UTICA HISTORY! Vintage Four Acres Concert Posters Found in Ceiling Holy time capsule! Check out these vintage posters from Utica's historic Four Acres night club!

Flip Through the Vintage 1980s Sears Holiday Wish Book Check out this Sears catalog that I got my hands on. It is actually the 1980 Sears Holiday Wish Book. It is nearly 500 pages of all of the things that you wanted to circle in the book so Santa knew what you wanted for Christmas. I picked out a bunch of electronics, retro toys, hand-held games, roller skates, big wheels, clothes, even a 1980s version of the electronic spin bike. Enjoy!